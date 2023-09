Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 02:07 Hits: 2

The strike hit a market in Kostiantynivka, a frontline town of an estimated 70,000 people in the Donetsk region.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/09/07/us-announces-1bln-to-aid-ukraine-as-russian-strike-kills-at-least-17-a82378