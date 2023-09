Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 03:44 Hits: 0

Cuba says it has no part in war in Ukraine and would 'act vigorously' against those trafficking Cubans as fighters.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/5/cuba-uncovers-network-trafficking-cubans-to-fight-for-russia-in-ukraine?traffic_source=rss