Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 09:56 Hits: 1

A source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry told The Moscow Times that he hoped the leaders could reach an agreement, but admitted it would not be easy.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/09/04/putin-and-erdogan-to-meet-in-attempt-to-avoid-food-crisis-black-sea-confrontation-a82347