Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 17:49 Hits: 1

Announcement of Monday's meeting in Sochi comes amid international efforts to patch up the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/1/putin-to-meet-erdogan-amid-push-to-revive-ukraine-grain-deal?traffic_source=rss