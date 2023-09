Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 13:00 Hits: 8

Wagner fighters took refuge in Belarus after they staged a short-lived rebellion against Moscow's military leadership, prompting concerns from neighboring countries.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/31/belarus-leader-slams-stupid-polish-baltic-calls-for-wagner-withdrawal-a82315