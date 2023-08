Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 01:07 Hits: 7

Six servicemen killed onboard two Mi-8 helicopters while on a mission in Russian-held territory near Bakhmut: Reports.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/8/31/ukraine-says-6-personnel-killed-in-incident-involving-two-helicopters?traffic_source=rss