Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 10:19 Hits: 5

Journalist Rania Dridi was broadcasting from Wagner's former headquarters when a man demanded that she speak Russian during her live report.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/28/russian-man-detained-after-assaulting-al-jazeera-reporter-a82264