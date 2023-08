Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 20:39 Hits: 2

Yevgeny Prigozhin says mercenary group is recruiting people and 'will fulfil the tasks that were set'.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/8/21/wagner-boss-posts-first-video-since-russia-mutiny-hints-hes-in-africa