Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 20 August 2023 17:34 Hits: 8

Russia, which has not seen any major battlefield victories in months, sought to boast of its military superiority over Ukraine and the West at the Army-2023 expo.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/20/russia-showcases-new-weaponry-captured-western-arms-at-flagship-military-forum-a82189