Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 10:29 Hits: 6

Exporters had “informally” agreed to raise foreign currency sales, allowing the government to avoid the “last resort” option of imposing capital controls.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/17/putin-opts-against-stricter-capital-controls-amid-rubles-slide-vedomosti-a82168