Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023 04:29 Hits: 6

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says US and NATO risk 'a situation of direct armed confrontation of nuclear powers'.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/8/19/russias-lavrov-says-west-needs-continual-reminder-of-risks-of-nuclear-war