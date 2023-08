Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 13:55 Hits: 12

While formally designed to fight crime, Russia’s facial recognition system has been more effective in identifying anti-war activists and draft dodgers.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/17/mass-survellience-in-russia-expands-rapidly-since-ukraine-invasion-mt-russian-a82151