Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 16:34 Hits: 5

"There was no violation of the border," the Russian Defense Ministry said, identifying the Norwegian aircraft as a P-8A Poseidon patrol plane.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/14/russia-scrambles-fighter-jet-to-intercept-norwegian-aircraft-a82147