Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 13 August 2023 11:05 Hits: 0

Moscow said Sunday that warning shots were fired from a Russian warship at a cargo vessel heading towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/13/russia-says-fired-warning-shots-at-cargo-vessel-heading-towards-ukraine-port-a82135