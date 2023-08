Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 06:30 Hits: 3

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had downed 11 Ukrainian drones near Crimea overnight and two drones flying toward Moscow.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/10/russia-says-repelled-wave-of-ukrainian-drones-targeting-moscow-annexed-crimea-a82105