Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 07:51 Hits: 3

Russia's Prosecutor General’s Office accused CIT of publishing the personal details of Russian soldiers “which were later used to discredit” the military.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/10/russia-labels-war-monitor-conflict-intelligence-team-undesirable-a82107