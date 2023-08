Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 03:01 Hits: 0

Moscow's mayor says two 'combat drones' shot down in the Domodedovo and Minsk Highway areas while en route to Moscow.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/8/9/russia-shoots-down-two-armed-drones-headed-for-moscow