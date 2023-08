Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 15:32 Hits: 4

Russia scrambled an Su-30 fighter jet to "prevent a violation of the border" by a U.S. Reaper MQ-9 military drone.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/05/russia-says-intercepted-us-drone-over-black-sea-a82067