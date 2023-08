Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 15:05 Hits: 11

Russian lawmakers, think tanks and state media outlets have touted the Digital Ruble as a game-changer in helping Russia skirt Western restrictions.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/08/01/russias-digital-ruble-wont-help-it-evade-sanctions-anytime-soon-a82024