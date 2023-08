Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 16:05 Hits: 4

A court had found the 41-year-old guilty of treason, spreading "false" information about the army and having links to an "undesirable organization" after a closed trial.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/31/russia-rejects-appeal-from-putin-critic-kara-murza-jailed-for-25-years-a82016