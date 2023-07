Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 10:18 Hits: 7

The IOC urged sports federations to show sensitivity toward Ukrainian athletes after a fencer was disqualified for refusing to shake the hand of her beaten Russian opponent.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/28/russian-olympic-chief-accuses-ioc-of-siding-with-ukraine-a81992