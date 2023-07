Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 13:53 Hits: 3

If the bill is passed into law, online users will be required to create accounts using Russia-based "identifiers," such as emails ending in the .ru domain.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/26/russian-lawmakers-approve-ban-on-website-registration-with-foreign-emails-a81974