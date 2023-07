Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 08:11 Hits: 6

A Russian soldier who killed two people in an automobile accident was deemed to no longer pose a threat to society since he was fighting in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/26/russian-supreme-court-exempts-soldiers-fighting-in-ukraine-from-criminal-prosecution-a81968