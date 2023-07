Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 23 July 2023 10:35 Hits: 9

Ukrainian leader Volodmyr Zelensky promised to strike back at Russia for the deadly attack, which involved 19 missiles and also wounded 22 people.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/23/ukraine-vows-retaliation-to-deadly-odesa-strikes-a81936