Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 09:46 Hits: 9

Russian military officials said the patrol boat was deployed around 370 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, a key port in the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/25/russia-sayrussia-says-thwarted-naval-drone-attack-against-black-sea-patrol-boats-thwarted-naval-drone-attack-against-black-sea-patrol-boat-a81957