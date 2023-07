Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 14:57 Hits: 1

The jailed Kremlin critic is already serving a nine-year prison sentence on charges he and his allies call politically motivated.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/20/russian-prosecutors-seek-20-year-sentence-for-navalny-in-extremism-trial-a81914