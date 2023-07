Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 12:26

A Russian war correspondent working for the state RIA Novosti news agency, Rostislav Zhuravlev, was killed in a Ukrainian strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday.

