Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 15:52 Hits: 4

The Treasury singled out several companies in Kyrgyzstan which it said Russia was using to skirt U.S. and allies' export restrictions on technological items.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/20/us-sanctions-more-than-120-russian-kyrgyz-firms-a81915