Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 08:08 Hits: 6

Sixteen people were convicted in Russia for treason and espionage in 2022, according to UN experts on human rights and freedom of expression.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/18/un-alarmed-by-russias-uptick-in-spying-treason-arrests-a81874