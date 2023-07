Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 07:20 Hits: 0

But a nuclear weapons expert said Wagner fighters would have found it “virtually impossible” to break through several layers of security to assemble or detonate the bombs

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/11/wagner-neared-russian-nuclear-base-during-rebellion-reuters-a81796