Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 11:39 Hits: 8

Five hundred days into Russia’s invasion, the day when Bakhmut's population will be able to return looks increasingly distant.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/08/evacuated-residents-of-war-scarred-bakhmut-envision-a-far-off-return-home-a81777