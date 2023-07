Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 06:22 Hits: 5

The western city's mayor called it the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since Russia launched its invasion.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/07/06/four-killed-by-russian-missile-strike-on-apartment-block-in-ukraines-lviv-a81747