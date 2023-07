Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 07:23 Hits: 8

Polish officials said they would introduce “both short-term and permanent” reinforcements along Poland's eastern border with Moscow-allied Belarus.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/29/poland-bolsters-border-defense-as-wagner-settles-in-nearby-belarus-a81687