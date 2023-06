Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 01:26 Hits: 9

Yevgeny Prigozhin boasts that his mercenary fighters gave a 'master class' on how Ukraine should have been invaded.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/27/in-his-own-words-wagner-chief-prigozhin-on-the-moscow-mutiny