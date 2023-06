Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 07:40 Hits: 12

Analysts said the fact the Kremlin and Prigozhin appear to have struck some kind of deal to quash the mutiny helped avoid a deep market crisis.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/26/russian-ruble-briefly-hits-15-month-low-after-prigozhin-rebellion-a81637