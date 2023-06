Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023 20:40 Hits: 5

The 32-year-old US player was arrested in February 2022 in Russia against a backdrop of soaring tensions over Ukraine.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/25/brittney-griner-named-womens-nba-all-star-for-ninth-time