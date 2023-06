Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 24 June 2023 21:11 Hits: 18

Amid Russia's most serious security crisis in decades, Prigozhin said his troops were turning back to avoid bloodshed in the Russian capital.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/25/wagner-chief-to-leave-russia-in-deal-to-ease-crisis-a81617