Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 07:34 Hits: 9

The mystery diplomat with a penchant for loungewear and cigarettes has defied Australia's efforts to kick him off a messy building site near parliament.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/23/squatting-russian-diplomat-sparks-standoff-in-australia-a81602