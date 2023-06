Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 14:53 Hits: 14

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the team was involved in clean-up efforts from the Kakhovka dam flood when Russian forces opened fire on them.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/20/ukraine-rescue-worker-killed-8-injured-by-russian-fire-in-kherson-minister-a81572