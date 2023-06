Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 12:41 Hits: 3

The fundraiser aims to raise support for the 20,000 activists fined or jailed for opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/12/pro-kremlin-reporter-claims-to-block-anti-war-telethons-donations-a81482