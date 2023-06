Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 16:07 Hits: 3

Widespread state-organized celebrations for Russia Day appeared to have little impact on the public mood in Moscow.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/12/another-day-off-little-patriotic-fervor-as-moscow-puts-on-russia-day-festivities-a81485