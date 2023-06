Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 11 June 2023 14:39 Hits: 1

The announced gains come a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a counteroffensive against Russian forces was underway.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/11/ukraine-announces-retaking-village-in-southeast-first-gain-of-offensive-a81477