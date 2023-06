Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 10 June 2023 20:31 Hits: 3

Unravelling treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe is latest sign of escalating tension between NATO and Russia.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/inside-story/2023/6/10/what-does-russias-exit-from-cfe-mean-for-global-arms-control