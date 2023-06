Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 16:12 Hits: 4

Sofia Sapega, who was detained alongside Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, had been serving a six-year prison sentence.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/07/belarus-pardons-russian-woman-pulled-off-eu-flight-a81437