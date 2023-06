Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 04:45 Hits: 6

"Today's tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/07/ukraine-dam-destruction-a-consequence-of-russian-invasion-un-chief-a81422