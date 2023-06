Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 04 June 2023 08:28 Hits: 4

Russian airstrike hit a residential district in Dnipro, killing a two-year-old girl and injuring 22 others, officials said Sunday.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/06/04/strike-kills-girl-injures-22-in-dnipro-ukraine-officials-a81390