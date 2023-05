Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 29 May 2023 11:12 Hits: 7

The official's words were a rare admission of the scale of the fighting in Ukraine and how it is has spilled into Russia.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/29/russia-in-de-facto-state-of-war-says-belgorod-governor-a81317