Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 10:51 Hits: 6

Russia’s richest man Vladimir Potanin, oil tycoon Vagit Alekperov, steel magnate Alexei Mordashov and VTB Bank will form the so-called “consortium of billionaires.”

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/22/putin-signs-off-on-sanctioned-tycoons-shared-yandex-stake-reports-a81229