Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 18:08 Hits: 4

Russia said it blacklisted senators, congressmen and members of think tanks "involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes" and the heads of companies that "supply weapons to Ukraine."

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/19/russia-bans-entry-to-500-us-nationals-including-obama-a81213