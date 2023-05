Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 09:17 Hits: 1

Authorities said "Holy Spider," an award-winning film about a serial killer who targets sex workers in Iran, contained materials prohibited by Russian law.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/17/russia-halts-release-of-iranian-film-on-prostitution-distributor-a81171